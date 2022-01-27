You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sundance: Apple Lands Cooper Raiff-Directed ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ In $15M World Rights Deal
Read the full story

ScreenSkills, ITV & ‘The Responder’ Producer Dancing Ledge Unveil Next Generation Of Writing Talent; Former ‘Skins’ Star Makes Mentor Scheme

The Responder Rekha Garton

EXCLUSIVE: A former Skins star, a Criminal Defence Solicitor and a TV writer have been selected for training body ScreenSkills  third New Writers Programme delivered by The Responder producer Dancing Ledge Productions.

Larissa Hope, Abigail Rolling and Jess Jackson will be paired with New Girl writer Camilla Blackett, Unforgotten scribe Chris Lang and The Long Song’s Sarah Williams respectively, with a fourth unannounced awardee set to link up with Giri/Haji’s Joe Barton.

The scheme, which is carried out in association with ITV, has been running for three years and the 2022 edition will be fully funded by ScreenSkills’ High-end TV Skills Fund.

The budding writers are given a non-refundable bursary to write a pilot episode for their own original TV series. The mentor will give feedback through the writing process, provide the benefit of their expertise, offer encouragement and help place the project with a production company and/or broadcaster.

Hope played Jal in the first two seasons of hit UK series Skins in the late-noughties and has since studied psychology and creative writing and moved into filmmaking. Rolling has worked in a Magistrates Court for more than 25 years, doing stand-up comedy in her spare time, and Jackson has several TV projects in development with indies, with pilot The Drip making the 2019 Brit List of best unmade scripts.

The news comes in a week that two major shows from previous New Writers Programme alumni aired on BBC One and ITV respectively, with Tony Schumacher’s The Responder and Daniel Brierley’s Trigger Point both launching above 4M viewers. The pair were mentored by Jimmy McGovern and Jed Mercurio respectively.

ScreenSkills Director of High-end Television Kaye Elliott said:”We are really proud that the original investment of the High-end TV Skills Fund – entirely supported by industry contributions – into talents such as Tony Schumacher and Daniel Brierley has proved so successful and we are really excited to see what great shows emerge from the new round of mentoring partnerships.”

Dancing Ledge CEO Laurence Bowen added:“Nurturing emerging talent is absolutely at the core of what we do at Dancing Ledge and it so exciting to see the real impact this scheme is having with the support of ITV and ScreenSkills.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad