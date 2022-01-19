Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger Re-Up Overall Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, whose 10-year career trajectory at 20th Television to date has taken them from novice writers to top showrunners with multiple shows on the air, have signed a big new three-year overall deal with the Disney television studio for their The Walk-Up Company.

Aptaker and Berger are executive producers and co-showrunners alongside Dan Fogelman of 20th Television’s flagship drama series, This is Us, now in its sixth and final season on NBC. They also developed and executive produce 20th TV’s HIMYM spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, which just launched on Hulu, and are behind Hulu/20th TV’s Love, Victor — now in production on its third season — as creators and executive producers.

“Elizabeth and Isaac are two of the most talented, driven, soulful writers with whom I have ever had the pleasure to work, and ensuring they stayed within the fold was a mission for all of us at 20th,” said 20th Television President Karey Burke. “Their creative range is astonishing, from their work on a prestige drama like This Is Us, to their sensitivity and vision on Love, Victor and now bringing a whole new take to the franchise with How I Met Your Father. They’re spectacular people and the truth is, they are just getting started.”

Under the new pact, Aptaker and Berger will also continue to develop new projects through The Walk-Up Company, which the duo launched in 2019 under their previous 20th Television overall deal. Adam Londy serves as their head of development.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Dana [Walden], Karey, Sharon [Klein], Carolyn [Cassidy] and their wonderful teams,” Aptaker and Berger said. “This deal will bring us to ten years at 20th Television and we couldn’t dream of a better place to make our creative home. We’re looking forward to making a lot more TV together — hopefully in person and not over Zoom.”

On the feature side, Aptaker and Berger have I Want You Back, which they wrote and produced through The Walk-Up Company, coming out on Prime Video next month. They are repped by CAA, Eryn Brown at Management 360 and Adam Kaller at HJTH.