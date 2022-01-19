Industry Pays Tribute To Actor Gaspard Ulliel After Skiing Accident Death: “French Cinema Is Losing A Great Talent”

Tributes are pouring in for Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor of Yves Saint Laurent biopic Saint Laurent and Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight fame, who died on Wednesday after a skiing accident. He was 37.

Those adding their voices include the filmmaker Peter Webber, who directed Ulliel in Hannibal Rising, French director and actor Xavier Dolan, who cast the actor as the lead in his It’s Only the End of the World, French actors Jean Dujardin, Juliette Binoche and Anthony Delon, as well as French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Below is a round-up of tributes, we’ll add more as they come in.

Director Peter Webber:

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/U1gmxMvHJE — Peter Webber (@PeterWebber) January 19, 2022

Filmmaker Xavier Dolan wrote (translated from French) on Instagram: “It is implausible, insane, and so painful to even think of writing these words. Your discreet laughter, your watchful eye. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening. Your whispers, your kindness. All the features of your person were in fact born of a sparkling sweetness. It is your whole being that has transformed my life, a being that I loved deeply, and that I will always love. I can’t say anything else, I’m exhausted, stunned by your departure.”

Actor Jean Dujardin simply wrote “Gaspard” on Instagram.

Actor Anthony Delon:

Actress Juliette Binoche:

French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote that Ulliel “grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him”.

Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cinéma et le cinéma a grandi avec lui. Ils s'aimaient éperdument.

C'est le cœur serré que nous reverrons désormais ses plus belles interprétations et croiserons ce certain regard.

Nous perdons un acteur français. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 19, 2022

Fellow French actor Pierre Niney said Ulliel was “beauty and talent”:

Le cœur brisé.

Gaspard était la bienveillance et la gentillesse. La beauté et le talent.

Pensées à sa famille. pic.twitter.com/KRrCNaV9Ge — Pierre Niney (@pierreniney) January 19, 2022

French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said “French cinema is losing a great talent”.