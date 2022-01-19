You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Industry Pays Tribute To Actor Gaspard Ulliel After Skiing Accident Death: “French Cinema Is Losing A Great Talent”

Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel AP

Tributes are pouring in for Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor of Yves Saint Laurent biopic Saint Laurent and Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight fame, who died on Wednesday after a skiing accident. He was 37.

Those adding their voices include the filmmaker Peter Webber, who directed Ulliel in Hannibal Rising, French director and actor Xavier Dolan, who cast the actor as the lead in his It’s Only the End of the World, French actors Jean Dujardin, Juliette Binoche and Anthony Delon, as well as French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Below is a round-up of tributes, we’ll add more as they come in.

Director Peter Webber:

Filmmaker Xavier Dolan wrote (translated from French) on Instagram: “It is implausible, insane, and so painful to even think of writing these words. Your discreet laughter, your watchful eye. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening. Your whispers, your kindness. All the features of your person were in fact born of a sparkling sweetness. It is your whole being that has transformed my life, a being that I loved deeply, and that I will always love. I can’t say anything else, I’m exhausted, stunned by your departure.”

Actor Jean Dujardin simply wrote “Gaspard” on Instagram.

Actor Anthony Delon:

Actress Juliette Binoche:

 

French Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote that Ulliel “grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him”.

Fellow French actor Pierre Niney said Ulliel was “beauty and talent”:

French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said “French cinema is losing a great talent”.

