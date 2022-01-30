IFC Midnight & Shudder Buy North American Rights To Sundance Thriller ‘Watcher’

Maika Monroe appears in Watcher by Chloe Okuno, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films is closing a deal for North American distribution rights on the Sundance buzz title Watcher, Deadline hears. The Chloe Okuno-directed thriller stars Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman and Ciubuciu Bogdan Alexandru. Acquisition is for IFC Midnight, and Shudder will take the first streaming window.

When Julia (Monroe) hangs up her acting aspirations to join her husband when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job she finds herself frequently alone and unoccupied. One night, people-watching from her picture window, she spots a vague figure in an adjacent building, who seems to be looking back at her. Soon after, while alone at a local movie theater, Julia’s sense of being watched intensifies, and she becomes certain she’s being followed — could it be the same unknown neighbor? Meanwhile, a serial killer known as The Spider stalks the city.

Pic is scripted by Zack Ford, and produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Aaron Kaplan, Mason Novick, and Sean Perrone. The exec producers are Gabi Antal, James Hoppe, Stuart Manashil and Rami Yasin.

Pic premiered in US Dramatic Competition on Jan 21. IFC’s Scott Shooman and Arianna Bocco are making the deal with UTA Independent Film Group and Cinetic, with AGC brokering international.