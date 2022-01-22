You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ian Alexander, Jr, Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Regina King, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards AP

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide.

King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People.

An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019.

