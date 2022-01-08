‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video has opted not to order a second season of I Know What You Did Last Summer, a modern take on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 film adaptation.

The YA horror series, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV, debuted Oct. 15 to mixed reviews with the first four episodes, followed by a weekly releases capped by the season finale on Nov. 12.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was part of Amazon Studios’ push in young adult programming. The streamer remains committed to the genre and has breakout The Wilds, which is returning for a second season, animated series Fairfax, which is in the middle of a two-season pickup, and the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty, a TV series adaptation of the YA novel series from Jenny Han, the author behind To All The Boys I Loved Before.

Written by Sara Goodman, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the book and the 1997 slasher movie – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The series, whose first season had a satisfying conclusion for fans, resolving the underlying mystery, starred Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck, with Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland recurring.

Goodman executive produced alongside Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 feature with Moritz, also was an executive producer.