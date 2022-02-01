Hypnotic’s Checka Propper Named EVP All Media At David E. Kelley Productions

EXCLUSIVE: David E. Kelley Productions has tapped Checka Propper, most recently VP of Television at Hynotic, as its EVP, All Media.

Propper’s hire is the latest amid the company’s expansion, following the announcement of Matthew Tinker as President earlier this month.

In her new role, Propper will source and develop television and film for the production banner, in addition to covering their current slate. With several programs returning or gearing up to return, Propper will be an integral part of staffing and overseeing series development.

Said Kelley, “With her discerning eye for IP and wealth of knowledge across the entire industry, Checka is an incredible asset. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the company and can’t wait to see where she takes us.”

During her time at Hypnotic, Propper produced the series Impulse for YouTube Premium and the upcoming Netflix series, Graymail. She also packaged and developed multiple projects, covering shows such as Suits (USA), Pearson (USA), and Nightflyers (Syfy). Before Hypnotic, Propper started her executive career at Fox and MTV.

David E. Kelley Productions has several programs airing in 2022, including Season 2 of ABC’s hit Big Sky and Netflix’s upcoming Anatomy of a Scandal. The company also is currently filming Love & Death for HBO Max starring Elizabeth Olsen, for premiere this year. Also in the pipeline are series orders for A Man In FuTo at Netflix, and The Missing at Peacock, all set to begin production this Spring.

“David E. Kelley’s work continues to inspire and thrill audiences, and I feel privileged to be working with David, Matt, and the rest of the DEK Productions family,” added Propper. “As we continue to build the company, I’m excited to explore different genres of storytelling while championing new voices and perspectives.”