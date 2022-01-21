Humanitas Prize Returning In 2022 With In-Person Awards Ceremony; Submissions Now Open

The 2022 Humanitas Prizes will be bestowed during a planned in-person ceremony September 9 at the Beverly Hilton, organizers said Friday, with submissions now open for its New Voices Fellowship and College Awards.

Humanitas didn’t give out its full awards for what would have been the 46th annual ceremony in 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Humanitas Prizes honor film and television writers whose work explores the human condition, with recipients receiving a trophy and a cash prize. Winners of the most recent awards in 2020 included When They See Us, Veep, Jojo Rabbit and Frozen 2 among others.

“At an especially important time to uplift the writers who challenge, inspire, and entertain us, we are thrilled to be opening the Humanitas Prizes, New Voices Fellowship, and College Screenwriting Awards for submissions,” said executive director Michelle Franke, who was hired in the position in October. “For 2022, we’re excited to be adding a new Humanitas Prize category: web series. We’ve also added components and partners to our New Voices Fellowship while lowering submission fees by 40% to bring this opportunity to a wider audience.”

The deadline for submissions to this year’s Humanitas Prizes is April 1. The deadline for submissions to the New Voices Fellowship and College Awards is April 30.

The web series category will become the 14th category across film (drama, comedy or musical, indie, family and shorts), TV (drama, comedy, limited series or TV movie) and documentary projects. It will honor scripted online videos of 2-20 minutes released in an episodic form and produced without direct financial or creative backing from a network or studio.

The Humanitas New Voices Fellowship is a four-month mentorship program for five emerging screenwriters from unrepresented backgrounds who are currently working on a pilot or feature film screenplay. The Humanitas College Awards recognize writers currently enrolled in a college or university program via the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award and the Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award. Winners receive a $20,000 grant.