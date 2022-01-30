Howard Hesseman Dies: ‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ DJ Dr. Johnny Fever Was 81

Howard Hesseman, part of the ensemble that made WKRP in Cincinnati a television staple, died Saturday at Cedar Sinai hospital in Los Angeles from complications following colon surgery.

In addition to WKRP in Cincinnati, Hesseman played Captain Pete Lassard in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, Sam Royer on One Day at a Time, and schoolteacher Charlie Moore on Head of the Class.

“He was a groundbreaking talent & life long friend and long time client, whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world,” said his manager, Robbie Kass, who confirmed the death. “He will be sorely missed and always treasured.”

Born in Lebanon, Oregon, he attended the University of Oregon before becoming a founding member of the San Francisco comedy troupe The Commitee along with fellow actor David Ogden Stiers. He used the name Don Sturdy early in his career while working as a radio DJ.

Still using the alias, Hesseman made his first television appearances, working on cop show Dragnet in 1968. In the episode, his character was a panelist on a TV show opposite series stars Sgt. Joe Friday and Officer Gannon.

From there, Hesseman launched a career as a role player in various sitcoms. He was part of the Andy Griffith Show and The Bob Newhart Show.

In July 1969, he appeared with The Committee in several sketches on The Dick Cavett Show, joined in one sketch by singer Janis Joplin.

His bigget role was yet to come. He played anti-disco DJ John “Dr. Johnny Fever” Caravella on WKRP in Cincinnati from 1978 to 1982. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1980 and 1981 for the role. That role cemented him as a go-to actor, and he reprised the character in nine episodes of The New WKRP in Cincinnati and also directed several episodes of the 1991-93 series revival.

In the late 1980s into the 1990s, Hesseman played teacher Charlie Moore on the ABC series Head of the Class. He also played Sam Royer, the man who married Bonnie Franklin’s Ann Romano on the original One Day at a Time from 1982 to 1984.

He made three appearances on Saturday Night Live, then took on a decidedly different role in 1995, when he played the Marqui de sade in Quills at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood. He was fully naked in one scene.