You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In Comedy 'A Man Called Ove'; David Magee Scripting
Read the full story

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

Bob Saget
Mega

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget.

Bob-Saget-HIMYF

The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role in the CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother.

Saget voiced the character of Ted Mosby in the future as he tells his children the long version of the story of how he met their mother. Saget voiced future Mosby while Josh Radnor played the role in the present.  The series ran for 9 seasons from 2005 to 2014.

Kim Cattrall plays a similar role in Hulu‘s standalone sequel How I Met Your Father, which opens in the year 2050 with her character Sophie telling her son the “unabridged version” of the story of how she met his dad. Hilary Duff portrays Sophie in the present, a New York singleton looking for love on Tinder and mostly failing miserably.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father are available to stream via Hulu now. New episodes will be released on forthcoming Tuesdays.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad