‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Producer Adam Shankman Unveils Premiere Date

UPDATED, 3:05 PM: Producer Adam Shankman took to Instagram on Friday to unveil a premiere date for the anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, announcing that the sequel to Kenny Ortega’s 1993 Disney classic will debut on Disney+ this Halloween.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!” an enthused Shankman wrote upon production wrap. “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.”

In the original Hocus Pocus, a curious youngster named Max (Omri Katz) moved to Salem, where he struggled to fit in before awakening the Sanderson Sisters, a trio of diabolical witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) that were executed in the 17th century.

The sequel will watch as three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Midler, Parker and Najimy will reprise their roles, with Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen rounding out the sequel’s cast.

Anne Fletcher directed the film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, from a script by Jen D’Angelo.

Shankman’s social media announcement can be found below.

