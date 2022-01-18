‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Casts Five, Including Disney Channel Alums

Production has begun in Los Angeles on the third season of Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Five actors have joined the cast, including Disney Channel alums Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise), Meg Donnelly (Zombies franchise) and Jason Earles (Hannah Montana) in guest-starring roles, along with two series regulars: newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell (Disney Channel’s I Didn’t Do It).

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand, Better Nate Than Ever), Season 3 is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is “best in snow.” In addition to music from the film, Season 3 of HSMTMTS will feature music from the Camp Rock and High School Musical franchises.

The new cast members join Season 1 and 2 stars including Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan and Olivia Rodrigo.

Adrian Lyles is Jet, Camp Shallow Lake’s mysterious new kid.

Bell plays Maddox, a bright-eyed, quick-witted “techie” who always follows the rules.

Bleu will play himself, star of the High School Musical franchise.

Donnelly will play Val, a confident and funny college student and longtime camper-turned-counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen.

Earles is Dewey Wood, the stone-faced, killjoy of a camp director of Camp Shallow Lake.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the GLAAD Media Award-winning series are available for streaming on Disney+.