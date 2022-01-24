‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Dagmara Dominczyk To Recur In Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) is set for a key recurring role opposite Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television.

Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Dominczyk will play Elle, the widow of Vistaville’s richest man with a rapacious zeal for unethical, high-profit business, an unsettling potential partner or rival for Jack and the rest of the Brightside team.

The ensemble cast also includes Jackie Weaver, Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nick Podany and Dewshane Williams.

Bhalla and Jansen executive produce alongside Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, who directs, and Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will also serve as executive producers through their banner Mortal Media. MRC Television is the studio.

Dominczyk is known for her role as Karolina Novotney in HBO’s Succession and for her portrayal of Callie in Netflix film The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut. She also will be seen as a lead in HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City. Dominczyk is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.