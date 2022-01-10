‘Hell Or High Water’ TV Series In The Works At Fox

Fox is developing a television version of Taylor Sheridan-penned feature film Hell or High Water.

The network is working on the small-screen take with Dopesick and Stranger Things co-exec producer Jessica Mecklenburg.

The series comes from SK Global, which produced the original film, and Fox Entertainment.

The film, which was directed by David Mackenzie and distributed by Lionsgate and CBS Films, follows two brothers, played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who carry out a series of bank robberies to save their family ranch and are pursued by two Texas rangers, played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham.

The series, which is inspired by the film, follows a ruthless oil tycoon, who attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, and two local brothers, who dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time.

The series will be written and exec produced by Mecklenburg and exec produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross of SK Global, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of Madison Wells and David Mackenzie, Julie Yorn and Carla Hacken.

