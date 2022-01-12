HBO Max Names Turkey Chief & Staffs Up European Offices

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max continues to build its international team and has made a key appointment to oversee the platform’s launch in Turkey.

The streamer has hired Baris Zavaroglu from Turkcell’s local OTT and pay TV business TV+, where he was General Manager. Prior to TV+, he was CMO for Fox Turkey and worked for Disney in a senior management role for Eastern Europe and the MENA region.

Zavaroglu joins HBO as Director General in Turkey and will work on the rollout of HBO Max in the country later this year. He reports to Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA and starts with immediate effect.

This year, HBO Max will launch in a further 21 European territories, including Turkey. It is presently live in 46 territories in the Americas and Europe.

Christina Sulebakk said: “Baris joins us at an important time as we prepare to launch and grow in a strategically important market. His expertise and leadership will prove invaluable as we look to establish and build rapidly in the country as part of our phased roll out in Europe.”

Baris Zavaroglu added: “HBO Max is generating considerable momentum as it rolls out around the world with a deep and diverse content offering that is unlike anything else on the planet. It’s an honour to be tasked with bringing the service to life in Turkey.”

The streamer has also made a series of hires to several teams across its European offices: