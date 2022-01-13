Skip to main content
HBO Max Signs Up Former ARTE France Drama Commissioner As French Creative Exec

Clementine Bobin

HBO Max has further bolstered its European offering by signing up Arte France Drama Commissioning Editor Clémentine Bobin to oversee the development and creative production of originals in France.

Bobin will work closely with Vera Peltekian, the recently appointed VP and Commissioning Editor of Original Production, France.

Based in Paris, she takes on the role of Senior Creative Executive and will work across the development and creative production of French HBO Max originals.

Peltekian described the hire as a “major milestone in building our development capability in France” and Bobin said she will “help develop a slate of French original programming that is bold, talent-driven, distinctive and exciting.”

She was previously a Drama Commissioning Editor and Executive Producer at public broadcaster Arte France, working across miniseries and single dramas including Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem’s No Man’s Land (Arte/Hulu), Arnaud Malherbe’s Moloch, and Torleif Hoppe’s DNA (TV2 Danmark/Arte).

WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max will launch in 21 European territories this year. Yesterday, Deadline revealed it had signed Baris Zavaroglu from Turkcell’s local OTT to oversee launch in Turkey.

