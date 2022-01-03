From Inarritu To Elvis & Harry Styles To Frances McDormand: 30 Movies (And A TV Series) That Could Light Up Film Festivals In 2022

Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022.

Our list kicked off last year with Power Of The Dog and Macbeth, and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand Of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021.

With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few are still filming and some are done. None are yet to start principal photography and none have been declared for a festival so far. Festival organizers will have another bumper crop to choose from in 2022, that is if their physical events are able to go ahead, which is no sure thing these days. Here’s to hoping. (NB This is a non-exhaustive list. It is a snap shot.)

Bardo (Or False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths)

Alejandro González Iñárritu, two-time Oscar winner for The Revenant and Birdman, has returned to his roots to make Mexican comedy Bardo, in which a renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker goes back to his native country “facing his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past and new reality of his country.” Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani and Grantham Coleman star. If the film is anywhere close in quality to the filmmaker’s first and last film made in Mexico, Amores Perros, we’re in for a treat. Crew includes Okja, Se7en and Amour DoP Darius Khondji. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma began its journey at Venice: could this arthouse offering follow suit?

Pinocchio

Pinocchio Netflix Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape Of Water and Nightmare Alley maestro Guillermo Del Toro teams up with Netflix for what’s described as a “darker version” of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. The stop-motion musical film – which Del Toro has been working on in some form for more than a decade – stars Gregory Mann in the title role, Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Gepetto. Two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat is composing. The Shape Of Water went down a storm on the Lido so a return seems highly possible.

Women Talking

Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Whishaw lead the impressive cast of this drama about a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. Canadian director Sarah Polley (Alias Grace) makes her first feature since 2012 documentary Stories We Tell. Plan B Entertainment produces.

Decision To Leave

Cameras rolled in October 2020 on the next movie from South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook. His latest is a mystery romance starring Tang Wei and Park Hye-il in the story of an honest police officer, looking into a suspicious death that occurs on a mountain, who begins to suspect the dead man’s wife. CJ Entertainment is handling sales. The director’s last movie, 2016’s The Handmaiden, was in Competition at Cannes.

White Noise

Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach returns with an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel about a year in the life of Jack Gladney, a professor who has made his name by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith, Raffey Cassidy and Don Cheadle lead cast on the Netflix and Plan B Entertainment charge.

Blonde

Let’s hope the tortuous journey to screen for Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde comes to an end in 2022. Cameras rolled on the anticipated film in summer 2019 and rumour has been rife since then that Netflix was taken aback by how dark the vision was of Monroe’s troubled life, partly accounting for the delay. Ana de Armas stars with Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson in support.

Poor Things

Festival favourite Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with Emma Stone for this typically surreal-sounding Victorian story of a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist. Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Rammy Youssef also star. Searchlight Pictures has yet to set a date. Bones and All Bones And All Yannis Drakoulidis Suspiria remake director Luca Guadagnino re-teams with his Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet on this romance-horror cannibalism film, about a young woman who learns how to survive on the margins of society. Also starring are Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, and director David Gordon Green. Festivals will be queueing up for more Chalamania. Showing Up Festival darling Kelly Reichardt follows up lauded drama First Cow with this portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends, and colleagues in the lead up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art. Michelle Williams stars alongside Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, André Benjamin, Heather Lawless, John Magaro, James Le Gros, and Amanda Plummer. A24 has the reins. She Said The story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke one of the most important stories in a generation — the Harvey Weinstein investigations which helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) directs a cast including Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two Times reporters, alongside Patricia Clarkson, Samantha Morton, and more. Universal has set a November 18 release date. Occupied City It’s not entirely clear whether Steve McQueen’s intriguing documentary about Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during World War II will be ready for end of year but it has been in production for a few years and was close to being fully financed in late 2020. With a $5.7M budget, this isn’t your average European doc. The film, which already has some blue chip partners, is based on the book Atlas van een Bezette Stad, Amsterdam 1940-1945 by Bianca Stigter (McQueen’s wife). Stitger’s own well-received Holocaust documentary Three Minutes: A Lengthening recently launched at Venice and Toronto and will play Sundance. Anything by the brilliant McQueen will be coveted by audiences and festivals the world over. Untitled David O. Russell Project Plot details have been kept under wraps on this one, which is rumoured to be a Depression era piece revolving around a doctor and lawyer who form an unlikely partnership. Who needs plot when you have Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts. Alessandro Nivola and Taylor Swift. The team includes three-time Oscar-winning DoP Emmanuel Lubezki of Gravity, Birdman and The Revenant fame as well as Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. 20th Century Studios has set a November 4 release.

Zone Of Interest

This one has been a slow burn, as you would expect from Under The Skin filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, so whether it is ready for 2022 comes with a big question mark. The loose adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel The Zone Of Interest is set in the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and charts the story of a Nazi officer who has become enamored with the camp commandant’s wife. Filming wrapped in the fall so there’s a small chance we see it in the coming year. As we revealed, this is another A24 charge.

Crimes Of The Future