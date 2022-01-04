‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary: Emma Watson & Oliver Phelps Editing Errors Magically Corrected

HBO Max has released a magically updated version of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts after the original drop was found to have editing errors. A photo of a young Emma Roberts was accidentally used and labeled as Emma Watson, and Oliver Phelps was misidentified as his identical twin brother, James.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now,” producers said in a statement regarding the Emma flub. The swapped Phelps identification, flagged by Oliver via Instagram, has also been corrected.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge 🤨🤣🤷🤪 It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion,” Phelps, who alongside his brother portrayed tricksters George (Oliver) and Fred (James) Weasley, captioned a screenshot of the error.

Their costar Tom Felton, who played Slytherin star Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, jokingly took responsibility for the hijinx in the comments.

“It was my doing,” he wrote alongside the emojis showing a snake (Slytherin) is greater than a lion (Gryffindor).

Added fellow costar Matthew Lewis, “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

It is unknown how a photo of Roberts as a child ended up in the special. The Nancy Drew star, who often posts images of her younger years on Instagram, shared the shot of herself wearing Mickey Mouse ears in 2012.

A new version of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is currently available to stream on HBO Max.