‘Happening’ & ‘Annette’ Win Big At France’s Lumiere Awards

The Lumières International Press Awards, voted for by foreign press working in France, have crowned Audrey Diwan’s Happening as Best Film. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

It was also a good day for Leos Carax’s Annette, the offbeat musical starring Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and a puppet, which opened Cannes last year. The movie picked up Best Director for Carax, Best Cinematography for Caroline Champetier and Best Music for Sparks duo Ron Mael and Russell Mael.

Further winners included Agathe Rousselle, who picked up best New Actor for Palme d’Or winner Titane, and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World, which took Best International Co-Production.

Happening, which also nabbed Best Actress for Anamaria Vartolomei, adds the Lumiere awards to its trophy cabinet after also scooping last year’s Golden Lion at Venice.

Full list of Lumiere winners:

BEST FILM: HAPPENING by Audrey Diwan

BEST DIRECTOR: Leos Carax for ANNETTE

BEST SCREENPLAY: Xavier Giannoli for LOST ILLUSIONS

BEST DOCUMENTARY: THE VELVET QUEEN by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier

BEST ANIMATION FILM: THE SUMMIT OF THE GODS by Patrick Imbert

BEST ACTRESS: Anamaria Vartolomei for HAPPENING

BEST ACTOR: Benoît Magimel for PEACEFUL

BEST NEW ACTOR: Agathe Rousselle for TITANE

BEST NEW ACTRESS: Thimotée Robart for MAGNETIC BEATS

BEST FIRST FILM: GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh

BEST INTERNATIONAL CO-PRODUCTION: THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD by Joachim Trier

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Caroline Champetier for ANNETTE

BEST MUSIC: Ron Mael and Russell Mael / SPARKS for ANNETTE