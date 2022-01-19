‘Guys We F****d’ Comedy Based On Podcast In Works At Fox From The Tannenbaum Company & Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has taken in for development Guys We F****d , a multi-camera comedy based on Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson’s Guys We F****d: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast, from Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s The Tannenbaum Company (Two and a Half Men), and Lionsgate TV, where The Tannenbaum Co. is under a deal. The project is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Fisher, Hutchinson and Kristin Belka Maier (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), GWF’d is a comedy about a cocky shopgirl and a people pleasing bartender who realize they are platonic soulmates while working at a New Jersey strip mall. Together, they tackle female adulthood while acting as therapists to local men and to each other.

Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Lionsgate

Fisher, Hutchinson and Maier executive produce with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Rick Dorfman and Chris Mills for Authentic Management Productions and Kris Koller for Seven Summits Pictures & Management and Alix Magid.

The Tannenbaum Company’s executive producing credits include Season 1 of ABC’s Home Economics with Topher Grace, Apple’s Acapulco and TBS’ The Last OG starring Tracy Morgan. Previously, the Tannenbaum Company produced shows such as Two and a Half Men, The Odd Couple and Young & Hungry.