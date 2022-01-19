You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

What’s In Store For Endeavor Content 2.0? Co-CEOs Graham Taylor & Chris Rice On CJ-Backed Future

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Robert Pattinson Circling Bong Joon Ho Pic At Warner Bros With Plan B Producing
Read the full story

‘Guys We F****d’ Comedy Based On Podcast In Works At Fox From The Tannenbaum Company & Lionsgate

(L-R) Corinne Fisher, Krystyna Hutchinson and Kristin Belka Maier Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has taken in for development Guys We F****d , a multi-camera comedy based on Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson’s Guys We F****d: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast, from Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s The Tannenbaum Company (Two and a Half Men), and Lionsgate TV, where The Tannenbaum Co. is under a deal. The project is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Fisher, Hutchinson and Kristin Belka Maier (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), GWF’d is a comedy about a cocky shopgirl and a people pleasing bartender who realize they are platonic soulmates while working at a New Jersey strip mall. Together, they tackle female adulthood while acting as therapists to local men and to each other.

Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Lionsgate

Fisher, Hutchinson and Maier executive produce with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Rick Dorfman and Chris Mills for Authentic Management Productions and Kris Koller for Seven Summits Pictures & Management and Alix Magid.

The Tannenbaum Company’s executive producing credits include Season 1 of ABC’s Home Economics with Topher Grace, Apple’s Acapulco and TBS’ The Last OG starring Tracy Morgan. Previously, the Tannenbaum Company produced shows such as Two and a Half Men, The Odd Couple and Young & Hungry.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad