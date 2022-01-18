Guy Fieri’s ‘Tournament Of Champions’ Renewed For Season 3 At Food Network

EXCLUSIVE: Guy Fieri is cooking up another chapter of Tournament of Champions as Food Network renews the competition series for Season 3.

Set to return Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tournament of Champions III will feature two-hour long episodes and 32 talented chefs vying for the $100,000 grand prize, the largest reward in the tournament’s history.

The skills and abilities of the best chefs from the East and West coasts will be pushed to the limit, as host Guy Fieri spins the dreaded 5-wheeled randomizer that determines each cook-off: the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style, and time. A panel of judges, including Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Dominique Crenn and Giada De Laurentiis will evaluate the dishes blind. Judges also include Traci Des Jardins, Rocco DiSpirito, Lorena Garcia, Alex Guarnaschelli, Mashaharu Morimoto, Eric Ripert, Nancy Silverton, Ming Tsai, and Jonathan Waxman. Hunter Fieri will follow all the action backstage, capturing chefs’ reactions as they watch their dishes’ critique and learn who is moving ahead and who is going home. Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner deliver real-time play-by-play as all the action unfolds in front of a live audience.

Tournament of Champions was Food Network’s highest rated series in 2021.

“Last year, Tournament of Champions II finale brought 11 million viewers to the edge-of-their-seats, making it Food Network’s highest-rated series of 2021,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “This new season goes even bigger. Guy brought the most spectacular culinary skill in the world to this stadium and the dishes these chefs create are the most spectacular on all of television.”

Added Guy Fieri: “I’m always telling people to ‘Go Big or Go Home’ but for Tournament of Champions III, that just wasn’t enough. I wanted to go even bigger so we’ve upped the ante this year with even more talented chefs, more intense competition and the biggest prize in the tournament’s history.”

An hour before the Season 3 premiere, Tournament of Champions fans can watch an hour-long special featuring the most outrageous randomizer combinations, the biggest victories, fiercest rivalries, and the most shocking upsets. The season will conclude Sunday, Apr. 17th at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The chefs representing the East Coast are: Eric Adjepong, Einat Admony, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, defending champion and Tournament of Champions II winner Maneet Chauhan, Madison Cowan, Tobias Dorzon, Tiffani Faison, Darnell Ferguson, Amanda Freitag, Richard Hales, Christian Petroni, Michael Psilakis, Aarthi Sampath, Justin Sutherland, and Bryan Voltaggio. The chefs showing off their chops from the West Coast are: Carlos Anthony, Shirley Chung, Chris Cosentino, Tiffany Derry, Elizabeth Falkner, Phillip Frankland Lee, Timothy Hollingsworth, Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Aaron May, Joe Sasto, Jet Tila, Marcel Vigneron, Michael Voltaggio, and season one winner Brooke Williamson.

Tournament of Champions III is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network.