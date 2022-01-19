‘Griselda’ Netflix Series Adds To Cast, Releases First Look of Sofia Vergara As Notorious Drug Queenpin

Netflix released a first look photo (above) of Sofia Vergara as real-life drug queenpin Griselda Blanco from the upcoming limited series, Griselda. The streamer also revealed 10 newly added cast members including Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, 24) and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Prodigal Son, The Blacklist).

The six-episode series chronicles the life of Colombian-born Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the “Black Widow”.

A full list of the cast and the characters they’ll play can be found below.

Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as “Dario”

Vanessa Ferlito as “Isabel”

Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as “Alberto Bravo”

Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as “Arturo”

Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as “German Panesso”

Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as “Carmen”

Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as “Diaz”

Juliana Aidén Martinez as “June”

Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as “Rivi”

José Zúñiga (American Crime Story, Versace) as “Amilcar”

Blanco burst onto the pop culture scene after her exploits were highlighted in the 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys and its sequel two years later from Billy Corben. She was portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the Lifetime biopic Cocaine Godmother in 2018.

The series was developed by executive producers Vergara and Luis Balaguer for Latin World Entertainment. Griselda is the latest project for Eric Newman under his overall deal with Netflix.

Ingrid Escajeda will co-showrun, write, and executive produce alongside Doug Miro (Narcos). Newman will also EP alongside his Narcos creative team, Andrés Baiz, and Carlo Bernard—though Griselda is unrelated to Netflix’s drug thriller franchise.

Baiz will direct all six episodes.