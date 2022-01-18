Grammy Awards Sets New April Date In Las Vegas

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, which had to pull off its original January date in Los Angeles, will now take place Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The new date was revealed Tuesday by the Recording Academy and CBS along with CMT, which as a result of the shift will now move its CMT Music Awards from its originally scheduled April 3 to later in April.

This year’s Grammys were set to be held January 31 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles but was postponed on January 5 amid the wave of Covid infections fueled by the Omicron variant.

CBS and Grammy organizer the Recording Academy did not immediately set a new date, and with the L.A. venue booked out with NBA and NHL games, they decided to look elsewhere. Previously, the Recording Academy used the MGM venue to host the Latin Grammys, so there is familiarity with the setup.

Details about the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events are being worked out.

The Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

The CMT Music Awards were planning their first year of airing on CBS.