Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Replaces ‘Monarch’ After Fox’s NFC Championship Game

Next Level Chef, the cooking competition series from Gordon Ramsay, is getting a post-football slot in the schedule after Fox pushed drama Monarch to the fall.

The non-scripted series, which features the British chef and Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, will air a special episode on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. after the NFC Championship game.

The trio will serve up a Sunday brunch challenge for competitors in the episode, during which each remaining chef must create a next-level dish that incorporates both sweet and savory elements in just 45 minutes.

Next Level Chef will then continue to air in its regular time slot on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

It comes after Fox pushed its big-budget drama series Monarch, about a country music family dynasty and starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, to the fall.

The series, which is Fox’s first fully-owned live-action drama series, was set to premiere in the post-NFC Championship game slot but will now form part of its 2022-23 fall schedule.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox spokesman said earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30 debut to the fall.”