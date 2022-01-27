‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ & ‘Blazing Samurai’ Backer Align Joins GFM Animation ’10 Lives’ Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Good Luck To You, Leo Grande and Blazing Samurai backer Align has joined animated movie 10 Lives, which is being sold at the upcoming virtual EFM by GFM Animation.
The film’s creative team are working to a shooting script completed in collaboration with Jenkins and Penney Cox (Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs), animation consultant to GFM Animation.
Guy Collins and Sean Feeney are producing, alongside Yann Zenou of Quad, Valérie d’Auteuil and André Rouleau of Caramel Films, Louis-Philippe Vermette of The Happy Producers, Penney Finkelman Cox, and Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz of Align.
GFM Animation’s Head of Production, Sean Feeney, commented: “We are very excited to be working once again with Align, who were a great support on Blazing Samurai. We are also working with two of the best studios in the animation space – House of Cool in Toronto, before L’Atelier Animation in Montreal commence CG animation.”
Align’s SVP of production, Martin Metz, added: “We immediately fell in love with the script and are excited to help Chris Jenkins bring such a fun and heartfelt story to life. We’re incredibly lucky to be working with such an experienced team of creatives and producers who have all brought so much to the table.”
Financial closing was overseen by Hannah Leader as attorney for 10 Lives Productions and GFM Animation, and Nessa McGill and Martin Metz for Align. Further funding was secured via Mipa, Caramel and L’Atelier through the National Bank of Canada and local investment. Media Guarantors are acting as the completion guarantor on the film.
LA, London and Brussels-based Align has also helped produce movies including Blithe Spirit, Die In A Gunfight and the upcoming Kensuke’s Kingdom.
