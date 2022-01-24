Golden Reel Awards: Sound Editors Crank Up Nominations For 69th Annual Ceremony

The Motion Picture Sound Editors have revealed the nominees for the 2022 MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which celebrate sound artists in 17 categories spanning feature film, television, animation and other fields.

The hardware will be handed out during the guild’s 69th annual ceremony, which will be held Sunday, March 13. See the full list of nominations below.

“It’s been a fantastic year for sound, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible work sound editors have performed for movies, television, games, documentaries and other creative media last year,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza. “Building on the success of our first-ever virtual ceremony last year, we are planning an even more spectacular night of fun, surprises and great achievements in sound.”

MPSE previously announced Ron Howard for the 2022 Filmmaker Award and Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini III for the 2022 Career Achievement Award.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Soul, The Queen’s Gambit and The Mandalorian were among the top winners at last year’s Golden Reels.

Here are the nominees for the 69th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous: “Eye of the Storm”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre MPSE

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Marc Schmidt, D.J. Lynch

Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artists: Ezra Walker, Vincent Guisetti

Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editors: Jeff Gross, Dawn Lunsford

Foley Artist: Alicia Stevens

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Strange Energies”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: James Lucero

Sound Effects Editors: James Singleton, Mak Kellerman

Dialogue Editor: Michael LaFerla

Foley Artist: Michael Britt

Star Wars: Visions: “The Duel”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Artist: Jana Vance

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Reunion”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Editor: David W. Collins

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artist: Kimberly Patrick

Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds: “Excitement”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: David W. Collins

Sound Designers: Ben Burtt, David Acord, Ren Klyce, Tim Nielson, Chris Scarabosio, Tom Bellfort, Sam Shaw, Gary Rydstrom MPSE

Sound Editor: Matthew Wood

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matt Wood, Bonnie Wild

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editor: David Collins

ADR Editors: Angela Ang, Ryan Cota

Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Andrea Gard, Sean England, Margie O’Malley

Loki: “Journey Into Mystery”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Kyrsten Mate MPSE, Adam Kopald

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Steve Slanec

ADR Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: David Farmer MPSE

Foley Editor: Joel Raabe

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere

Music Editors: Nashia Wachsman, Ed Hamilton

Mare of Easttown: “Illusions”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Tiffany S. Griffith

Sound Effects Editor: Jordan Wilby MPSE

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE

Foley Artist: Zane Bruce

Music Editor: Stephanie Lowry

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Wandavision: “The Series Finale”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Gwen Whittle MPSE, Kimberly Foscato

Sound Designer: Steve Orlando

Sound Effects Editors: Scott Guitteau, Jon Borland, Samson Neslund, Richard Gould

Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere

ADR Editors: James Spencer, Chris Gridley

Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Music Editors: Fernand Bos MPSE, Tom Kramer

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE

The White Lotus

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Kathryn Madsen MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Hammond

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen MPSE

Foley Artist: Stefan Fraticelli

Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Lego Star Wars: “Terrifying Tales”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Editors: Justin Doyle, Bonnie Wild

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Kimberly Patrick, Andrea Gard

Maya and the Three: “Chapter 9: The Sun and the Moon”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE

Sound Designers: Chris Richardson, Andrew Vernon MPSE

Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee MPSE, Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita

Foley Artist: Dan O’Connell

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

What if…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith

Sound Effects Editors: Bill Rudolph, Alyssa Nevarez

Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

White Snake 2: “The Tribulation of the Green Snake”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen

Sound Designer: Gary Chen

Sound Effects Editors: Wang Shuangshuang, Gary Chen, Mango Mok, Ji Hongrui, Irene Sun, Qiu Yi

ADR Editors: Listen Zhang, Liu Huizhe

Foley Editors: Liu Huizhe, Cui Lin

Foley Artist: Wang Ziwei, Miao Yin, Zhang Jindong, Xin Shengnan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: “Episode 1”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Andy Shelley, Stephen Griffiths

Sound Effects Editors: Tae Hak Kim, Justin Dolby

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Paolo Pavesi

Music Editors: Dan Johnson, Nas Parkash

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Briley, Taylor Jackson

Sound Effects Editors: Paul B. Knox, Russell Topal MPSE, Mark Coffey

Foley Editor: Alex Jongbloed

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Liam Rice

Exterminate All the Brutes

HBO / HBO Max

Sound Editors: Séverin Favriau, Emeline Aldeguer

Dialogue Editor: Daniel Irribaren

Foley Artist: Vincent Maloumian

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Down to the Wire”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry

Sound Effects Editor: Hugh Dwan

Sound Designer: James Evans

Dialogue Editor: Hugh Dwan

Life in Colour with David Attenborough: “Seeing in Color”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Paul Fisher

Foley Artists: Jonathan Cawte, Andy Devine, Richard Hinton

Music Editor: James Dorman

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Editor: Leff Lefferts

Dialogue Editors: E. Larry Oatfield, Bjorn Ole Schroeder

Music Editor: Kim Foscato

Welcome to Earth

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Price

Sound Effects Editor: Jay Price

Dialogue Editor: Tom Foster

Foley Editor: Stuart Bagshaw

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Fear of Rain

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber MPSE

Foley Editor: David Kitchens MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Ben Zarai

Sound Designer: David Barbee, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Fear Street: “Part Two – 1978”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jason Dotts

Sound Effects Editors: Matthew Thomas Hall, Russell Topal MPSE, Mark Coffey

Dialogue Editors: Kristen Hirlinger, Harrison Meyle

Foley Artist: Sandra Fox

Music Editor: Brett “Snacky” Pierce MPSE

The Ice Road

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock MPSE

Sound Designer: Charles Maynes MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Jacob Ortiz MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jackie Johnson

Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park MPSE, Demetri Evdoxiadis

Foley Artists: Lorita de la Cerna, G.W. Pope, III MPSE

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Infinite

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Oslo

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein

Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano MPSE

Sound Designer: Peter John Still

Sound Effects Editors: Alex Soto, Alfred DeGrand

Dialogue Editor: Thomas Ryan

Foley Editor: Wen Tseng

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Joanna Fang

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama

Hacks: “There Is No Line”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton

Sound Effects Editor: Marc Glassman MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke

Foley Editor: Samuel Munoz

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

The Kominsky Method: “The Round Toes, of the High Shoes”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lou Thomas

Sound Effects Editors: Mark Messick, TJ Jacques

Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE

Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley

Mythic Quest: “Everlight”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Pete Nichols

Sound Effects Editor: Matthew Wilson

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

Foley Editor: David Jobe

Foley Artists: Elizabeth Rainey, Jody Holwadel Thomas

Music Editor: Joe Deveau

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Schmigadoon: “Suddenly”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Cormac Funge

Sound Effects Editor: Peter Nichols

Dialogue Editor: John Green

We Are Lady Parts: “Sparta”

Peacock

Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Price

Sound Editor: Tom Foster

Dialogue Editor: Dario Swade

Foley Editor: Sam Walsh

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Escape”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steffan Falesitch

Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Chris Kahwaty MPSE

Foley Editors: John Guentner, Sam Lewis

Foley Artist: Ellen Heuer

Music Editor: Steve Griffen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

For All Mankind: “And Here’s to You”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Vince Balunas MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Vince Balunas MPSE

ADR Editor: Vince Balunas MPSE

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Vows”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: David McCallum MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Krystin Hunter

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus

Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Pernell Salinas

The Nevers: “Pilot”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands

Supervising Dialogue Editor: John Matter MPSE

Squid Game: “VIPS”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Hye-Young Kang, Tae-Young Choi

Supervising ADR Editor: Byung-In Kim

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Eun-Ji Ye

Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Sean Heissinger, Cormac Funge

ADR Editor: Cormac Funge

Succession: “Secession”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley MPSE CAS

Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser MPSE

Crowd Editor: Kip Smedley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Apple TV+

Sound Designer: Tyler Whitham MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann, Dave Rose

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall MPSE, David McCallum MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brennan Mercer

Foley Editor: David Caporale

Foley Artist: Sandra Fox

Lost in Space: “Trust”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer MPSE

Sound Designer: Benjamin Cook MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Shaughnessy Hare, Brendan Croxon

Foley Artist: Paul Pirola

Squid Game: “VIPS”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Hye-Young Kang

Sound Designer: Ye-Jin Jo

Sound Effects Editor: Hye-Jin Yang

Foley Editor: Taek-Hyun Hong

Foley Artist: Chung-Gyu Lee

Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew E. Taylor, Michael Schapiro

Sound Designers: Harry Cohen MPSE, Katie Halliday MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Andrew Twite

Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE

Foley Artists: Alyson Moore, Chris Moriana

Ted Lasso: “Beard’s Night Out”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley MPSE CAS

Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Mark Cleary

Foley Editors: Jordan McClain, Arno Stephanian MPSE

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Matt Salib

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter MPSE

Sound Designer: Michael O’Conner

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Alex Jongbloed

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Monique Reymond

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music

Cobra Kai: “The Rise”

Netflix

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

See: Rock-a-Bye

Apple TV+

Music Editor: Dan Farkas

Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light”

Netflix

Music Editor: Jae-il Jung

Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”

Paramount+

Supervising Music Editor: Moira Marquis

Scoring Editor: Matea Prljevic

Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”

Apple TV+

Supervising Music Editor: Richard David Brown

Music Editor: Sharyn Gersh MPSE

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Netflix

Music Editor: Arabella Winter MPSE

Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”

Hulu

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, Justin Doyle, Cameron Barker, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Angie Rubin, Kendall Demarest MPSE

Luca

Pixar Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Scarabosio, André Fenley

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rich Quinn

Supervising Foley Editor: Ronni Brown

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau

Foley Editor: E. Larry Oatfield

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

Music Editor: Lodge Worster

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Sony Pictures Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay

Supervising ADR Editor: James Morioka

Sound Designer: John Pospisil

Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul MPSE, Alec G. Rubay, Dan Kenyon, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE

ADR Editor: Curt Schulkey

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell MPSE

Foley Artist: Rick Owens MPSE

Music Editors: Dominick Certo MPSE, Barbara McDermott

Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Sing 2

Illumination / Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Dennis Leonard

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jonathan Greber

Supervising ADR Editor: Daniel Laurie

Sound Designer: Josh Gold

Sound Effects Editors: Lucas Miller, Benjamin A. Burtt

Foley Editors: Shaun Farley MPSE, Jonathon Stevens

Music Editors: Michael Connell, Charles Inouye

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Yawn MPSE

Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rob Getty MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Steven Avila MPSE

Foley Editor: Shawn Kennelly

Foley Artists: Melissa Kennelly, Vince Nicastro

Flee

NEON

Supervising Sound Editor: Edward Björner

Dialogue Editor: Jens Johansson

Sound Designer: Fredrik Jonsäter

Foley Artists: Rune Van Deurs, Bengt Öberg

The Rescue

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Summer of Soul (or, when the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Joshua L. Pearson

Supervising Music Editor: Jimmy Douglass

VAL

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: John Bolen

Dialogue Editor: John Bolen

Sound Effects Editor: John Bolen

Foley Editor: John Bolen

The Velvet Underground

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Shatz

Music Editor: Jahn Sood

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Cliff Walkers

Viki

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison

The Hand of God

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Silvia Moraes

A Hero

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Mohammadreza Delpak

Dialogue Editor: Mohammadreza Delpak

Sound Effects Editor: Mohammadreza Delpak

Titane

Amazon Prime

Sound Editor: Séverin Favriau

Foley Artist: Céline Bernard

A Writer’s Oddyssey

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Xiao Sha Liu

Supervising ADR Editor: Xiao Sha Liu

Sound Designer: Gang Wang

Sound Effects Editors: Shuang Shuang Wang, Hong Rui Ji, Gang Wang, Ruo Qi Mo, Tobias Poppe, Zi Jian Jiang

Dialogue Editor: Zi Jin

Foley Editor: Pei Ya Zhang

Foley Artists: Zi Wei Wang, Yin Miao

Music Editor: Fei Yu

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Dune

Warner Bros.

Dialogue Editor: David Bach

Last Night in Soho

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Dan Morgan, Julian Slater MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Dan Morgan

The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Stephanie Flack, Dane A Davis MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Marek Forreiter, Benjamin Hörbe, Dominik Schleier, Immo Trümpelmann

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

No Time to Die

Universal Pictures

Supervising Dialogue & ADR Editors: Becki Ponting, Michael Maroussas

Dialogue Editors: Rachael Tate MPSE, Adele Fletcher

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney MPSE

The Power of the Dog

Netflix

Supervising Dialogue & ADR Editor: Leah Katz

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Ethan Van der Ryn

Supervising Dialogue & ADR Editors: Vanessa Lapato, Nancy Nugent

Dialogue Editor: Matt Cavanaugh MPSE

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Skip Lievsay

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Belfast

Focus Features

Sound Designer: James Mather

Sound Editor: Tomas Blazukas

Foley Editor: Arthur Grayley

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Oliver Ferris

Dune

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Dane A. Davis MPSE, Stephanie Flack

Sound Effects Editors: Bryan O. Watkins, Jeremy Peirson, Markus Stemler, Michael Schapiro, Eric Lindemann, Albert Gasser MPSE, Laurent Kossayan MPSE, Caron Weidner

Foley Editors: Frank Kruse, Kuen Il Song

Foley Artist: Daniel Weiss

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Dashen Naidoo

Foley Editor: Chelsea Body

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm

No Time to Die

Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney MPSE, James Harrison

Sound Designers: Bryan Bowen, Eilam Hoffman

Sound Effects Editor: Dawn Gough

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE

Sound Designers: Malte Bieler, Brandon Jones

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Diebold, Matt Cavanaugh MPSE

Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein

Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Steven Ticknor MPSE

Sound Designer: Anthony Lamberti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

Dune

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editors: Clint Bennett, Ryan Rubin

Music Editor: Peter Myles

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Sony Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: Curt Sobel

In the Heights

Warner Bros.

Music Editors: Jim Bruening, Jennifer Dunnington, Ben Holiday

The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Gabriel Isaac Mounsey

Music Editors: Hans Hafner, Jonathan Levi Shanes

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

Music Editors: Clint Bennett, Kevin Banks MPSE

Scoring Editor: Cecile Tournesac

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount

Music Editors: Jim Schultz, Nancy Allen MPSE, Del Spiva MPSE, Ramiro Belgardt

tick tick…BOOM!

Netflix

Music Editors: Nancy Allen MPSE, John Davis, Bri Holland

West Side Story

20th Century Studios

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio

The Ascent

Neon Giant

Audio Director : Samuel Justice

Audio Leads: Stefan Rutherford, Joe Thom

Supervising Sound Editor: Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Lee Banyard, Michael Benzie, Jordan Lee Colins, Luke Hatton, Joe Hudson, Jason W. Jennings, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Jack Raeburn, Stephano Sanchinelli, Chris Sweetman, John Tennant

Sound Editors: Graham Donnelly, Eilam Hoffman

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Infinity Ward

Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE

Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long

Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso

Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins

Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price

Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh

Foley Artist: Foley Walkers

Halo Infinite

Xbox Game Studios

Audio Director: Sotaro Tojima

Audio Leads: Kyle Fraser, Jomo Kangethe, Robbie Elias, Chase Thompson

Supervising Sound Editors: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Josh Bandy, Emma Emrich

Supervising Music Editor: Joel Yarger

Sound Designers: Noa Lothian, Daniel Raimo, Pax Helgesen, Nick D’Amato, Gary Spinrad MPSE, Michael Leaning, Stefan Rutherford, Mitchell Osias, Bryan O. Watkins, Andrew Lackey, Laura Taylor, David Farmer MPSE, Adam Boyd MPSE, Graham Donnelly, John Loranger MPSE, Barney Oram, Frank Petreikis, Austin Shannon, Chris Sweetman, Matthew Wesdock, Robert Blake, Paul Hackner MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Zeke Fenelon, Stephen Brown, Adam Croft, Joshua Du Chene, Thornton Prime VI, Kochun Hu, Ben Kersten, Spencer Riedel

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Alyson Dee Moore, Christopher Moriana, Bogdan Zavarzin

Dialogue Editors: Monet Gardiner, Garret Montgomery MPSE, Daniel P. Francis MPSE, Peret Von Sturmer

Music Editors: Colin Andrew Grant, Cameron Konner

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Insomniac Games

Audio Leads: Daniel Birczynski, Dwight Okahara, Jamie McMenamy

Audio Director : Paul Mudra

Supervising Sound Editors: Jeremie Voillot, Emile Mika

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Patrick Michalak

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau

Sound Designers: David Yingling, Blake Johnson, Jeff Dombkowski, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli MPSE, Tyler Cornett, Tyler Hoffman, Christian Kjeldsen, Jeff Darby, Zack Bogucki, Aaron Sanchez, Kei Matsuo MPSE, David Goll, Adam Lidbetter, Alex Previty, Erik Buensuceso, Casey Slocum, Rob Castro, Gregory McCoach, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, Nathaniel Bonisteel, Noburo Masuda, Keiichi Kitahara

Dialogue Editors: Keith Asack, Michelangelo Muscariello, Evan Hodick, Matthew Strasser, Jaime Marcelo, Ryan Schaad, Tim Schumann

Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Anthony Caruso, Ernest Johnson, James Zolyak, Justin Lieberman, Nicholas Mastroianni, Rob Goodson, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen, Ted Kocher, Tyler Crowder

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call

Oculus Quest

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Brinkman, Paul Stoughton, Kevin Bolen

Sound Designers: Bill Rudolph, Jonathan Do, Andy Martin

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cota, Chris Gridley

Music Editor: Clark Rhee

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Build Me Up

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace

Cocon

Netherlands Film Academy

Supervising Sound Editor: Freija Hogenboom

Foley Artists: Camiel Povel, Annika Epker

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe De-Vine

Sound Designer: Joe De-Vine

The Many Faces of Ava

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Dominika Latusek

Night of the Living Dread

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Miles Sullivan

Other Half

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltán Kadnár

Pressure

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Antek Rutczynski

Sound Designer: Antek Rutczynski

Échale Ganas, The Villa’s Tacos

Chapman University

Supervising Sound Editor: Mingxin Qiguan

Sound Designer: Mingxin Qiguan