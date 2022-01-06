Golden Globes Will Not Be Livestreamed This Weekend

EXCLUSIVE: The controversy-plagued Golden Globes looks set to return this weekend, but no one will see it online or otherwise.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline on Thursday. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

Full results from Sunday’s pared-down Globes will be announced via a press release after the approximately 90-minute ceremony is over, we hear.

The decision not to host an online version of the mini-Globes is actually not primarily related to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s multimillion-dollar and multi-year contract with NBC. A source at the Comcast-owned network tells us that NBC is not standing in the HFPA’s way over the livestream.

The HFPA is typically paid $60 million a year by NBC for rights to air the Globes. Most recently, NBCUniversal, the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions hammered out an eight-year deal in 2018.

As previously reported, the 79th annual awards ceremony will be glamor-free sans red carpet, media and celebrities attending, meaning no presenters or nominees. For the most part, studios in their “For You Consideration” ads have not been touting this year’s Golden Globe nominations among the accolades for their films and TV series.

Those attending Sunday’s Golden Globes will be selected members of the HFPA and grant recipients of the organization’s philanthropy. All those in attendance will be required to be vaccinated and boosted and present a recent negative PCR Covid test.

Expect Kyle Bowser, SVP of the Hollywood Bureau of the NAACP, to be speaking about the Reimagine Coalition during the ceremony. Last October, the venerable civil rights organization inked a five-year agreement with the inclusion-challenged HFPA to work on a series of initiatives to open diversity doors and scale up representation.

NBC revealed on May 10 that it would not air the Golden Globes this year due to the diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The network, in a statement at the time, said it continues to believe that the HFPA is “committed to meaningful reform” but “change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”