Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

UPDATED with latest winners: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact reforms stemming from revelations of longtime diversity and organizational shortfalls within the group made up of journalists covering Hollywood for outlets around the world.

In film, the group tonight named Netflix’s The Power of the Dog its Best Motion Picture – Drama and 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story its Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. In TV, HBO’s Succession won best drama and HBO/HBO Max’s Hacks took best musical or comedy,

No celebrity presenters or nominees are involved in this year’s event, which had no red carpet and is putting the focus on the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; individuals from organizations who have received donations from the group are announcing the nominees and winners. Otherwise, the only people attending tonight are HFPA executives and members, the latter a growing group after HFPA’s ranks were expanded as part of reforms targeting ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance and more.

Still, NBC said it would not televise this year’s awards show, studios and streamers have been reluctant to participate, and major PR firms remain mostly in boycott mode as the HFPA continues to course-correct.

As for the actual nominations, the HFPA dropped all submission requirements for this year’s Globes, with a similarly flash-less noms reveal in December resulting in Belfast from Focus Features and The Power of the Dog from Netflix led nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max topped the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for Succession.

On the film side, West Side Story and The Power of the Dog won three awards apiece, with West Side netting individual wins for Rachel Zegler (Lead Actress – Musical or Comedy) and Ariana DeBose (Supporting Actress), and Power of the Dog for Jane Campion’s directing and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Supporting.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman scored the Lead Actor – Drama and Lead Actress – Drama wins for King Richard and Being the Ricardos, respectively, while Andrew Garfield won the Lead Actor – Musical or Comedy category for Tick, Tick…Boom! Disney’s Encanto in Animated Film and Japan’s Drive My Car in Non-English Language are also winners.

In TV, Succession had three wins including the marquee won, with Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook also winning. HBO/HBO Max’s Hacks won two with Jean Smart as Best Actress; Jason Sudeikis took Best Actor for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad was named Best Limited Series, while Mj Rodriguez won for Pose and O Yeong-Su for Netflix’s Squid Game.

Here’s the full list of winners:

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Power of the Dog

Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Will Smith

King Richard

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

West Side Story

20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Zegler

West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Andrew Garfield

Tick, Tick…Boom!

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Encanto

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Janus Films

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh

Belfast

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Hans Zimmer

Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Succession

HBO/HBO Max

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Mj Rodriguez

Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeremy Strong

Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hacks

HBO/HBO Max

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jean Smart

Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Underground Railroad

Amazon Prime Video

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton

Dopesick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Sarah Snook

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

O Yeong-Su

Squid Game