Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

UPDATED with latest winners: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact reforms stemming from revelations of longtime diversity and organizational shortfalls within the group made up of journalists covering Hollywood for outlets around the world.
In film, the group tonight named Netflix’s The Power of the Dog its Best Motion Picture – Drama and 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story its Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. In TV, HBO’s Succession won best drama and HBO/HBO Max’s Hacks took best musical or comedy,
No celebrity presenters or nominees are involved in this year’s event, which had no red carpet and is putting the focus on the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; individuals from organizations who have received donations from the group are announcing the nominees and winners. Otherwise, the only people attending tonight are HFPA executives and members, the latter a growing group after HFPA’s ranks were expanded as part of reforms targeting ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance and more.
Still, NBC said it would not televise this year’s awards show, studios and streamers have been reluctant to participate, and major PR firms remain mostly in boycott mode as the HFPA continues to course-correct.
As for the actual nominations, the HFPA dropped all submission requirements for this year’s Globes, with a similarly flash-less noms reveal in December resulting in Belfast from Focus Features and The Power of the Dog from Netflix led nominations on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. HBO/HBO Max topped the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for Succession.
On the film side, West Side Story and The Power of the Dog won three awards apiece, with West Side netting individual wins for Rachel Zegler (Lead Actress – Musical or Comedy) and Ariana DeBose (Supporting Actress), and Power of the Dog for Jane Campion’s directing and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Supporting.
Will Smith and Nicole Kidman scored the Lead Actor – Drama and Lead Actress – Drama wins for King Richard and Being the Ricardos, respectively, while Andrew Garfield won the Lead Actor – Musical or Comedy category for Tick, Tick…Boom! Disney’s Encanto in Animated Film and Japan’s Drive My Car in Non-English Language are also winners.
In TV, Succession had three wins including the marquee won, with Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook also winning. HBO/HBO Max’s Hacks won two with Jean Smart as Best Actress; Jason Sudeikis took Best Actor for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad was named Best Limited Series, while Mj Rodriguez won for Pose and O Yeong-Su for Netflix’s Squid Game.
Here’s the full list of winners:
MOTION PICTURES
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
The Power of the Dog
Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Will Smith
King Richard
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
West Side Story
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Zegler
West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Andrew Garfield
Tick, Tick…Boom!
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Encanto
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Janus Films
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Jane Campion
The Power of the Dog
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh
Belfast
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Hans Zimmer
Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
TELEVISION
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Succession
HBO/HBO Max
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Mj Rodriguez
Pose
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeremy Strong
Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Hacks
HBO/HBO Max
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jean Smart
Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Underground Railroad
Amazon Prime Video
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet
Mare of Easttown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton
Dopesick
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Sarah Snook
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
O Yeong-Su
Squid Game
