‘Glimmerville’: Andrew Orenstein & Matt Hastings Set As Showrunners For Supernatural Drama Series From Producers Michael Zoumas And Charlie Matthau

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Orenstein (Ghostwriter, Malcolm in the Middle) and Matt Hastings (The Handmaid’s Tale, Spinning Out) have come aboard the upcoming series Glimmerville as showrunners.

The show described as a cross between Stranger Things, Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and Gravity Falls stems from an original idea on the part of producers Michael Zoumas and Charlie Matthau, which was then turned into the book Field Guide to the Supernatural Universe by #1 New York Times bestselling author Alyson Noël.

The book set for publication this spring via Simon & Schuster is set in Glimmerville, a small town known for its incessant fog and enchanted pies. It follows a boy who longs to be normal, but must rely on his suppressed supernatural abilities to defeat an unearthly nemesis and save his town. The series adaptation has not yet been set up at a network or streamer.

Simon & Schuster

“Alyson’s writing captured everything we love about the genre. It’s wildly imaginative, creepy, suspenseful and also funny,” said Orenstein and Hastings in a joint statement. “But what really excited us was what the story is really about: Growing up. Family. That awkward journey into adulthood.”

Noël is the award-winning author of 23 novels including The Immortals, the Riley Bloom series, the Soul Seekers series and Saving Zoë, which was adapted into a film for Netflix in 2019. She’s seen her books be translated into 36 languages and sold in over 200 countries, with more than eight million copies in print. Her works have made bestseller lists put out by the New York Times, USA Today, the L.A. Times, Publishers Weekly, the Wall Street Journal, NCIBA and Walmart, and have won such accolades as the National Reader’s Choice Award and the NYLA Book of Winter Award, among many others.

Orenstein is a two-time Emmy nominee who has been behind more than 500 episodes of television. He broke out as a staff writer on 3rd Rock from the Sun and has since gone on to be a writer, producer and showrunner for suck series as Malcolm in the Middle, Everybody Hates Chris and Dr. Vegas. He also created Package Deal for Hulu, Just Add Magic: Mystery City for Amazon, and Ghostwriter, which is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Hastings is an Emmy nominee who recently completed principal photography on the new Netflix drama Spinning Out, and co-exec produced The Handmaid’s Tale’s fourth season. He previously was brought on to reboot and reimagine Shadowhunters for Freeform and Netflix, watching the series win a People’s Choice award, along with multiple Teen Choice Awards and GLAAD awards.

Zoumas has exec produced films including Guillermo Del Toro’s Mimic and Henry Selick’s Academy Award-nominated animated feature Coraline, based on the bestselling novel by Neil Gaiman, and is currently executive producing an animated series at Netflix. He previously served as SVP of Development and Production at Miramax/Dimension Films and had a first-look producing deal at Focus Features.

Matthau is the writer and director of eight films including The Grass Harp, Freaky Deaky and the upcoming Book of Leah. He is now expanding into television and is developing projects with Terrance and Rachel Winter (Boardwalk Empire, Wolf of Wall Street), Pepe Baston’s Elephantec Global, The Los Angeles Media Fund and other notable producers.

Orenstein is represented by The Shuman Company; Matthau by Ziffren Brittenham; and Noël by Sterling Lord Literistic, Inc