‘Ginny & Georgia’: ‘Locke & Key’s Aaron Ashmore To Recur As Georgia’s Ex In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Ashmore, a series regular on Netflix’s Locke & Key is moonlighting as a key recurring character on another Netflix series, YA drama Ginny & Georgia.

Starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, the mother and daughter drama stars Gentry as angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller, who often feels she doesn’t measure up to her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller, played by Howey. Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her children, Ginny and Austin (Diesel La Torraca),something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.

Ashmore will play Gil Timmins, Georgia’s ex and Austin’s (La Torraca) father. When Georgia met Gil she was drawn in by his intoxicating charm and good looks. Gil had been out of Georgia’s life after he was charged with embezzlement and sent to jail.

This is the second of Georgia’s ex-boyfriends to be introduced on the show. Ginny’s father, Zion Miller, was featured in Season 1. He is played by Nathan Mitchell, with Kyle Bary portraying him as a teenager.

Debra J. Fisher, Sarah Lampert, and Anya Adams executive produce alongside Madica Productions’ Jeff Tahler, Critical Content’s Jenny Daly and Dynamic Television’s Holly Hines, and Daniel March. Elena Blekhter is co-exec producer.

Ashmore joined Locke & Key in the first season recurring as Duncan Locke and was promoted to series regular for Season 2. Locke & Key premieres its third season later this year.