‘Ghosts’, ‘The Neighborhood’ & ‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Renewed By CBS For 2022-23 Season

For a second year in a row, CBS is starting off its bulk renewals with nods to Monday comedies The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola. This time around, the established duo — renewed for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively — is joined by red-hot comedy newcomer Ghosts, which has been renewed for a second season.

With Young Sheldon in Year 1 of a three-season pickup, CBS has secured its top four comedy series — which also are the four most watched comedy series on broadcast TV — for next season: #1 Young Sheldon, #2 Ghosts, #3 The Neighborhood and #4 Bob ♥ Abishola.

Also for the second consecutive year, a decision on Thursday sophomore comedies B Positive and United States of Al, both from Young Sheldon EP Chuck Lorre, is being pushed to later in the season. Last year, it came down to the wire, but both sitcoms ultimately were renewed. Of the two, United States of Al currently has a slight edge in viewership and has a plot that became timely following the U.S.’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, while B Positive underwent a major creative overhaul and behind-the-scenes changes heading into its second season.

CBS recently made renewal decisions on revival CSI: Vegas, which was renewed for a second season after a limited initial run, and veteran drama Bull, which will end its run with the current sixth season. The network is likely to hand out early pickups to its strongest drama performers too, like the FBI and NCIS franchises, The Equalizer and possibly Blue Bloods and S.W.A.T.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

Ghosts, based on the U.K. format, is unlike anything else on CBS: a quirky, single-camera adult comedy. But it defied expectations, delivering the biggest comedy debut this season and exhibiting classic signs of a broadcast comedy hit we hadn’t seen in awhile, with its viewership building consistently throughout the season as more people discover it. The fastest-growing new show this season, Ghosts is averaging 8.06 million viewers (most current Nielsen ratings) and improving the Thursday 9 p.m. time period by 15% versus Mom during the same weeks. Ghosts‘s Jan. 13 episode posted a series-best seven-day audience, adding 2.75 million viewers (9.23M from 6.48M). Season to date, Ghosts is also the No. 1 comedy series on Paramount+.

“And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl added.

The Neighborhood, currently in its fourth season, averages 6.64 million viewers. Bob ♥ Abishola is averaging 6.6 millionin its third season. The programs anchor CBS’ return to No. 1 on Mondays and are the network’s top two comedies among Black viewers.

Here are credits for the three newly renewed comedy series:

Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format “Ghosts.” Ghosts airs Thursdays (9:00-9:30 PM).

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Meg DeLoatch, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios. The Neighborhood airs Mondays (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT).

Bob ♥ Abishola stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa. The executive producers are Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins. Gina Yashere is co-executive producer and writer. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bob ♥ Abishola airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM).