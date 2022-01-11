Georgia-Alabama College Football Title Game Viewership Up Over 2021 But Second-Lowest Of Playoff Era

Georgia’s 33-18 victory over rival and defending national champion Alabama in the game Monday on ESPN was watched by 22.6 million viewers across the wide range of the network’s platforms, a total it said made it the biggest event on cable TV since the LSU-Clemson title game in 2020.

Still, the game was the second-lowest total for a title game since the CFP title structure was implemented for the 2014-2015 season. The Alabama-Georgia title game in 2018, for example, was watched by 28.44 million viewers. The top CFP draw was the first one, Ohio State-Oregon, which was watched by 34.6 million.

Monday’s viewer total surpassed by 19% total viewers last year’s pandemic-impacted CFP championship game, when Alabama blew out Ohio State 52-24, a game drew a CFP-era low 18.6 million viewers.

Last night’s game in Indianapolis was a much closer affair until the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to snap a seven-game losing streak against their SEC Conference foes; the Crimson Tide, the top seed in the CFP, had beaten Georgia last month in the SEC title game.

ESPN didn’t break out Monday’s individual ratings across the 13 ESPN-branded networks, dubbed the MegaCast, which aired the game in various forms, from sky-view cameras to split screens and more. It did report that 29% of people and 38% of adults 18-49 watching television Monday were tuned in to the game.

This season’s New Year’s Six college football bowl games and finale, all on ESPN, were up 16% in viewership over last year’s edition.