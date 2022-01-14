‘Gentefied’ EP America Ferrera Reflects On Cancellation: “It’s Small Miracle Every Time One Of Our Stories Is Birthed Into the World”

Netflix on Thursday canceled Gentefied. A day later, America Ferrera, who executive produced the half-hour Latinx dramedy alongside creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, shared her reaction to Netflix’s decision on Instagram.

“So sad that our beloved Gentefied has reached its end,” she wrote. “I have nothing but immense pride for this gorgeous show and the incredibly talented humans who came together to put something new and deeply authentic on our screens.”

Ferrera praised Lemus and Chávez who “valued and loved us enough to write us into the story with humor, complexity and heart.”

Gentefied, hailed for its authentic Latino representation, could not attract big enough audience for Netflix to order another season as Season 2 did not crack the streamer’s Top 10.

But while Gentefied’s run was ultimately cut short, the show went farther than many other series efforts featuring underrepresented voices and stories. Ferrera was grateful that Gentefied, which follows East Los Angeles Latinos on their respective and collective search for the American Dream, made it to the air and thanked “all who helped make it happen.”

“It’s a small miracle and a monumental feat every time one of our stories is birthed into the world,” she said about the continuing dearth of on-screen representation. “Let’s keep figuring out how to nurture and support our storytellers and stories- there’s still so much work ahead.”