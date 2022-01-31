‘Gangs Of London’ Producer Pulse Films Signs Global Non-Fiction Boss Diene Petterle

Gangs of London producer Pulse Films has signed former Darlow Smithson Creative Director and BBC Commissioner Diene Petterle as Global Creative Director of Non-Fiction.

Petterle, who won an International Emmy for ITV’s In Cold Blood, will focus on developing and delivering a premium slate of factual programming and documentaries in both the UK and U.S., while looking to expand the indie’s presence in Latin America.

She will report to CEO (UK / Europe)/Founder Marisa Clifford and work closely with CEO/Founder Thomas Benski.

Petterle is a highly respected figure on the British factual scene. She helped double Banijay indie Darlow Smithson’s (now DSP) turnover during her tenure, before leaving last year to launch Petterle Films, selling an unannounced premium series to a major streamer with Waterloo Road producer Wall to Wall.

She is also a former BBC commissioner, having overseen the likes of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Her appointment comes as Samira Sorzano joins the Gangs of London firm as Global Communications Director.

The indie recently produced HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary show along with The Sleepwalker, which launched last night on Sky and will air on Hulu. Deadline revealed last week that Pulse has optioned the rights to UK writer Moses McKenzie’s debut novel An Olive Grove in Ends.

“Pulse Films is a dynamic production company that has recently secured some huge commissions with global streamers and mainstream broadcasters,” said Petterle.

“With a strong record of producing award-winning feature documentaries, sought after by Sundance and other major festivals, as well as hit series on streamers, I am excited to continue building on this strong brand.”