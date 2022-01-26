‘Game Of Thrones’ Quote Used In Jan. 6 Capitol Uprising Sentencing Memorandum

Winter is apparently coming for one person accused of criminal intent in the Jan. 6, 2020 Capitol building uprising.

Prosecutors filed a sentencing memorandum on Tuesday that used a Cersei Lannister quote from the HBO series to argue for serious punishment for Jeremiah Caplinger, one of the many people who entered the Capitol building that day.

The 25-year-old Caplinger posted an image of a soldier from the American Revolution two days after the Jan. 6 uprising with the caption: “As said by Cersi Lannister ‘I choose violence,'” according to the memorandum.

Prosecutors had to explain the context for the quote in a footnote. “Cersei Lannister is a fictional character in the HBO television series Game of Thrones. After being confronted by a group of politically-empowered religious zealots, who warn her that if she does not yield to them, ‘There will be violence,’ Cersei Lannister responds, ‘I choose violence.'”

The footnote also noted that Lannister used “a weapon of mass destruction to blow up one of the largest and most important buildings in the capital city,” which contained “politicians and religious leaders.