Gabby Zemer Joins Limelight As VP Of Film & TV Production, CJ Barbato Promoted to Co-VP With Her

Gabby Zemer has joined Limelight as the new VP of production for Film & TV with CJ Barbato upped to Co-VP alongside Zemer.

Before joining Limelight, Zemer spent the last two years at Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment where she worked on the upcoming sci-fi romance Move On written by Ken Kobayashi and Jeff Tomsic attached to direct for Netflix. As well as Much Ado, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for Sony with Nisha Ganatra at the helm to direct in 2022. Zemer also helped develop Constance a Keith Bunin Magical Family Hybrid Movie and Lost & Found, a road-trip romantic comedy written by Meredith Dawson, both set up at Sony. She also helped set up other features currently in development at Searchlight, Disney and Netflix. Prior to Olive Bridge Entertainment, Zemer spent nearly three years at Blumhouse Productions, where she worked on the Sophia Takal lead Black Christmas remake as well as The Craft: Legacy and The Invisible Man. Zemer also has worked under Deborah Jelin Newmyer at Outlaw Productions and is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Barbato joined Limelight in the spring of 2018 as the company’s first hire. Starting as an assistant to Dylan Sellers at TWC, He joined Sellers at Limelight as the first hire. He has since worked as a coordinator and creative executive and has served as an associate producer on Palm Springs ,The Starling, Cowboys, and Lakewood, and as co-producer on the upcoming Wildflower, Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Spin Me Round and Moving On.

Limelight had a busy 2021 putting several films into production including Spin Me Round, Aristotle and Dante, Wildflower and Moving On. On television side, Pam and Tommy bows on February 2 and Limelight is also prepping Immigrant for Hulu.