‘Full House’ Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

Full House cast members are taking to social media to pay tribute to Bob Saget, their fellow acting partner and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65.

Actor Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter to express her heartbreak after learning of the sudden death of her co-star.

“I don’t know what to say,” Bure wrote. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

In the original 1987-1995 series, Bure plays Donna Jo “DJ” Tanner, the oldest daughter of Danny Turner (Saget). Bure renewed her role in Fuller House, Netflix’s sequel to Full House, when she becomes a recently widowed mother of three.

Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on Full House, also took to Twitter to honor Saget’s life, writing, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Coulier’s Joey was the childhood best friend of Saget’s Danny Tanner who moves in with him shortly after the latter’s wife passes to help raise Tanner’s three young daughters. Joey worked as a stand-up comic whose acts frequently featured vocal imitations of cartoon characters.

Bure and Coulier reprised their roles in the Netflix’s Full House sequel Fuller House, which ran for five season from 2016-2020.

Saget died Sunday morning after being found unresponsive by Orange County police in a hotel room in the Orlando Ritz-Carlton in Florida. The stand-up comic and former television host was on the initial leg of his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour which was to run until June 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, Florida and even tweeted out a message of appreciation toward his fans.