Disney Princess & ‘Frozen’ Toy Deal Returns To Mattel

Starting in 2023, Mattel will return to making Disney Princess and Frozen toys.

Today the toymaker announced a multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney for its Princess and Frozen lines, to develop lines of toys for the studio’s Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures. Mattel and Disney already hatched a licensing agreement for the studio’s Pixar Toy Story and Cars franchises, which includes the upcoming Lightyear.

Since 2016, Hasbro has had the rights to make Disney Princess and Frozen toys.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome back the Disney Princess and Frozen lines to Mattel,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “As the worldwide leader in dolls, we look forward to bringing our unique Mattel Playbook approach to brand management, product and marketing expertise, and unrelenting attention to detail and quality to create innovative and inspiring lines for these iconic stories and characters.”

“The courage and compassion found throughout our Disney Princess and Frozen stories and characters continue to inspire fans around the globe,” said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “By furthering our longstanding relationship with Mattel, we look forward to expanding the worlds of Disney Princess and Frozen, introducing an innovative new era of these beloved franchises through captivating products and play opportunities.”

Through the new agreement, Mattel will develop dolls based on Disney Princess including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Brave, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Pocahontas, The Princess and the Frog, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Tangled, Disney Frozen, The Little Mermaid Live Action, Moana D+ Series, Tiana D+ Series, Aladdin Live Action, Beauty & the Beast Live Action, Cinderella Live Action, and Mulan Live Action.