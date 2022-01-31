Freeform Ups Yvonne Graham To VP Talent Relations

Disney veteran Yvonne Graham has been promoted to vice president of Talent Relations and Events at Freeform.

In her new role, Graham will manage relationships with talent across the network’s original programming portfolio and oversee special events. Graham will also continue to collaborate with partners across The Walt Disney Company to support synergy initiatives and Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

“From production to marketing and public relations, Yvonne has made a tremendous impact across every department at Freeform,” said Kristen Andersen VP of Communications, Freeform, to whom Grahan reports. “The trust she’s established with our talent and creators has enabled us to create impactful campaigns that bring Freeform to the forefront of the cultural conversation.”

In her previous role as executive director, Talent Relations and Events, Graham was responsible for overseeing the network’s roster of talent from original series including grown-ish, Good Trouble, Cruel Summer, Single Drunk Female and The Bold Type.

Graham began her career as a production intern at ABC Daytime before moving to Talent Relations at SOAPnet and eventually ABC Family, now Freeform.