Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Scott Adkins & Dermot Mulroney Set For Action Movie ‘Lights Out’

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based production company Firebrand has set Frank Grillo (Captain America), Mekhi Phifer (Truth Be Told), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4 ) and Dermot Mulroney (Hanna) to star in action movie Lights Out, which is in pre-production.

The movie will follow a drifting ex-soldier (Grillo) who turns underground fighter with the help of a just released ex-con, pitting him against corrupt cops and hired killers now gunning for him and all those he cares about.

An original screenplay by Garry Charles (Welcome To Acapulco) and Chad Law (The Hit List), pic will be directed by Christian Sesma (Paydirt) and produced by Section Eight and Pups Alone producer Brandon Burrows of Firebrand.

Purge star Grillo recently wrapped on the biopic Lamborghini based on the life story of sports car icon Ferruccio Lamborghini.

8 Mile and ER actor Phifer stars in Apple TV series Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer and Ron Cephas Jones as well as the Hulu TV series Love, Victor.

Adkins recently wrapped filming John Wick: Chapter 4 and Netflix’s upcoming movie Day Shift starring Jamie Fox. My Best Friend’s Wedding star Mulroney recently wrapped filming on Agent Game with Jason Isaacs and Mel Gibson. He plays John Carmichael in Amazon series Hanna.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this brilliant cast led by Frank Grillo. Frank and the rest of the cast’s commitment is unparalleled, and I can’t wait to share this action-packed thrill ride that we’re cooking up. Strap in,” said Burrows of Firebrand.

Grillo is represented by Management 360, Creative Artists Agency, and Paul Hastings, Phifer by Brookside Artist Management and The Gersh Agency, Adkins by Link Entertainment, The Gersh Agency and The BWH agency and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher LLP, and Mulroney by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency.