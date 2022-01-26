Fox Spring Premiere Dates: More ‘Masked Singer’; ‘9-1-1’ Return; ‘Domino Masters’ Debuts, More

Fox has set spring premiere dates for the return of several shows including TV’s No. 1 unscripted hit and 9-1-1 and the debut of a domino-themed competition show.

Season 7 of its smash The Masked Singer will bow at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, followed by the series premiere of competition show Domino Masters.

MasterChef Junior returns for an eighth season at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, with the previously announced series premiere of Welcome to Flatch set for 9:30. An episode of Call Me Kat will air in-between.

9-1-1 launches the second half of its fifth season at 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, followed by the time-slot bow of spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9.

Season 2 of the rebooted game show Name That Tune, hosted by Jane Krakowski with Randy Jackson leading the band, bows at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Its lead-in will be an episode of The Resident at 8.

Fox also said today that new episodes of its Sunday “Animation Domination” block — The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy — will premiere February 27.

The network also noted season-finale dates for Next Level Chef (March 2), I Can See Your Voice (March 8), Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and Pivoting (both March 10) and The Cleaning Lady (March 14).

Fox will reveal more premiere dates in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, here are its spring dates revealed today (all times ET/PT except as noted):

Wednesday, March 9

8-9 pm: THE MASKED SINGER (Season 7 premiere)

9-10 pm: DOMINO MASTERS (Series premiere)

Thursday, March 17

8-9 pm: MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (Season 8 premiere)

9-9:30 pm: CALL ME KAT

9:30-10 pm: WELCOME TO FLATCH (Series premiere)

Monday, March 21

8-9 pm: 9-1-1 (Season 5B premiere)

9-10 pm: 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Time period premiere)

Tuesday, March 29

8-9 pm: THE RESIDENT

9-10 pm: NAME THAT TUNE (Season 2 premiere)