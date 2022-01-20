Fox News Adding Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade Shows To Weekend Schedule

Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade will host new shows on Fox News’ primetime lineup, the latest changes after Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro got new gigs on the weekday schedule.

Kilmeade will host a show at 8 PM ET on Saturdays, while Jones will headline Lawrence Jones

Cross Country at 10 PM. Unfiltered with Dan Bongino will move to 9 PM. The new lineup starts on Jan. 29.

Kilmeade will be taking the time slot of Jesse Watters’ show, which is ending as he takes the 7 PM weeknight slot with Jesse Watters Primetime. Jeanine Pirro’s show was previously in the 9 PM slot, but she recently was named the co-host of The Five.

Lawrence Jones Cross Country will feature Jones traveling across the country to spotlight “a multitude of key topical stories from the issues at the border and crime in cities to the impact of Covid policies, providing an in-depth look at underserved communities,” according to Fox News. Jones will continue to serve as enterprise reporter on Fox & Friends. According to the network, Jones, 29, will be the youngest Black solo host of a show in cable news.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Whether reporting from the border or diners across America to hosting primetime specials, his perspective has added depth to our programming while resonating with the audience.”

Kilmeade’s show will feature guest interviews and “an overall theme of placing country before party,” the network said. In a statement, Kilmeade said, “My ultimate goal is to create a program that will always seek solutions rather than sow division.” He will remain a co-host of Fox & Friends, as well as a daily show for Fox News Audio and What Made America Great on Fox Nation.