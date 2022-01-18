Fox Animation Push Continues As Network Eyes Further Series Orders & Builds Towards Two-Hour Monday Night Block In May 2023

Fox’s animation push is just getting started.

The network has been bulking up its slate of adult cartoons recently with series orders for the likes of Jon Hamm-narrated Grimsburg and Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis.

President of Entertainment Michael Thorn tells Deadline that there’s more to come and it’s all building up to a four-show, two-hour animated block on Monday nights from May 2023.

It builds on its Sunday night Animation Domination block featuring classic series such as The Simpsons and Family Guy and after it opened a Monday night block last summer with Housebroken and Duncanville.

“With animation, obviously, we have a foothold on Sunday night and our second night of animation, if you will, has been… Monday night in the summer. Our next big cycle of animation will be in the beginning in May of 2023. We’ll have a two-hour, two series block in full swing on Monday night by then and it will include shows like Krapopolis and Grimsburg and Housebroken,” he told Deadline.

In addition to those shows, Fox’s animated slate includes Bob’s Burgers and The Great North and the network has a slew of shows in development.

Deadline revealed last year that an animated series based on Robert C. O’Brien’s Rats of NIMH book series was in the works, it has The Flintstones project Bedrock and a remake of Clue from eOne. It is also developing Dirt Girls from Victoria Vincent, Shell Beach from Tyler, The Creator, Lionel Boyce and Davon “Jasper” Wilson; Prince Wawa, from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan; rideshare comedy Cocky from the creators of The Knick; hybrid animated-single-cam project Demi-God from Katie Greenway; a semi-autobiographical animated comedy from Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler; and Ocean Village from Daniel Cardenas Katz.

Thorn added that he is waiting on a couple of presentations that he expects to see next month, is developing pilot scripts for a couple of shows that he has seen presentations and is aiming to order more to series.

“In terms of our next wave of series orders will most likely come in the spring. There’s a handful of things that we’re looking at on the heels of ordering Grimsburg, which we’re very excited about,” he added.