Former Objective MD Joins King of Sunshine

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Sandler, a former MD of Peep Show and The Cube producer Objective Media Group, has joined the entertainment indie run by former BBC commissioner Sohail Shah. Sandler joins King of Sunshine Productions as a Non-Exec Director and will help run the outfit, which has produced ITV’s Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime and Britain’s Favourite Detective, while recently picking up the rights to Sharna Jackson kids novel High-Rise Mystery. Sandler became Objective Productions (now Objective Media Group) MD in 2005 shortly before the outfit was acquired by All3Media and held the role for 10 years, overseeing a period of growth with shows such as hit Channel 4 cult comedy Peep Show, Derren Brown and ITV gameshow format The Cube. In 2015, he became COO of three ITV Studios-backed labels under the Cats on the Roof banner, labels that are now being wound down by ITV following the conclusion of the founders’ earn-out. Shah said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Paul on various projects over the years. As King of Sunshine Productions enters its third year, it felt the perfect time to add Paul’s incredible experience to the company to help us grow further.” Shah launched King of Sunshine in 2019 after a stint as a BBC Entertainment Commissioner.

BBC Studios-backed Firebird Signs ‘Murdered By My Father’ Exec

Highly-rated Murdered By My Father and Killed By My Debt exec Aysha Rafaele has left her BBC Studios drama arm to join BBC Studios-backed Firebird Pictures, the label run by former Bodyguard commissioner Elizabeth Kilgarriff. Rafaele will bring her development slate with her when she joins later this month, having also been behind powerful BBC films such as The Left Behind and Murdered For Being Different. The former Louis Theroux documentary exec has become known for this string of social realist factual dramas over the years, winning several awards, and was handed her own BBC Studios drama division in 2018. Firebird Pictures, which was also set up in 2018, is behind BBC1’s upcoming Wahala adapted by Theresa Ikoko and Marnie Dickens’ Wilderness for Amazon, both of which will shoot this year. “Aysha’s passion for championing the next generation of British storytellers makes her a natural fit for us, and her bold and ambitious slate brings a rich seam of new ideas and talent to Firebird,” said Kilgarriff. Firebird recently hired a Director of Production and Development Executive.

Expectation Combines Comedy Ent And Ent; Signs James Donkim

This Is MY House and Big Narstie Show producer Expectation has combined its comedy entertainment and entertainment teams into one under Creative Director Ben Wicks, bringing in James Donkin from Lego Masters producer Tuesday’s Child. Donkin will take up the Director of Development role in a reshuffle that has also seen Rhe-an Archibald promoted to Exec Producer and Amy Dallmeyer continue to grow her slate as Head of Development. Expectation, which is run by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham, is in the midst of producing a second series of Richard Bacon BBC1 format This Is MY House while Channel 4 daily daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch has been extended and The Big Narstie Show recently won a BAFTA.

Little Dot Creates Sport Label

All3Media backed digital indie Little Dot has launched a sport label. Little Dot Sport will partner on content with sporting federations around the world and already has 28 clients, including The FA, Formula E and the England & Wales Cricket Board. Director of Sport Robbie Spargo will head up the label, which builds on Little Dot’s 2020 acquisition of sports production company WING.