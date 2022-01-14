Former NBC Exec Steven Hein Launches Podcast Company Story Mill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Hein, who has worked for NBC, Legendary and Fox, has started his own podcast company.

Hein, who was most recently SVP, Digital at NBC, has launched Story Mill Media. The company is focusing on working with media brands to expand their content into the audio space.

Story Mill Media has also completed a pre-seed round of financing, helped by Justin Borrowdale from Weintraub Tobin, to help finance its own slate of podcasts.

Hein was responsible for NBC’s podcast strategy, overseeing audio series based on The Good Place, Brooklyn 99 and Law & Order.

He also worked on digital content for shows such as The Voice and The Good Place, earning the network three Emmy nominations in the short form and interactive categories.

Prior to joining NBC in 2017, he was SVP, Programming and Production, for Legendary Entertainment’s digital networks where he was a part of their Nerdist Podcast Network. He also served as VP of Fox Digital Studio at 20th Century Fox.

Hein said, “I’m excited to continue collaborating with studios, publishers, and storytellers to extend media and entertainment brands into the audio space. There is still so much opportunity to provide them with financing partnerships. Additionally, podcast marketing and discovery continues to be a challenge for most players. At NBC we really developed effective audience growth strategies that involve social, digital, and editorial content to surround and activate podcasts. I think we can bring this experience to the marketing place and really add value.”