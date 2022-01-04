Former Comedy Central Prez On Board For New NY Fest; FilmRise Appoints VP, Digital Distribution — U.S. Briefs

Michelle Ganeless Among Advisory Board For New NY Fest

EXCLUSIVE: The Gold Standard Arts Festival, the upcoming multi-disciplinary festival dedicated to showcasing the works of artists who are a minimum of fifty years old, has set an advisory board including former Comedy Central President Michelle Ganeless, producer Sarah Condon, and industry consultant Nancy Collett. Taking place the week of April 25 on the Upper West Side of New York City with Goddard Riverside, the event is due to span film, theater, cabaret, jazz and stand-up comedy. The festival is set to take place in person as well as online. Spearheading the new event are co-founders and industry vets Caytha Jentis and Eileen Katz.