Broadway’s ‘For Colored Girls…’ Delays Spring Opening By A Month; New Performance Dates Set

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, has postponed its opening by a month, with performances now set to begin Friday, April 1, at the Booth Theatre. The official opening night is now Wednesday, April 20.

The revival previously had been set to begin performances on March 4, with the opening night of March 24.

No reason was given for the delay. Broadway recently has seen a number of productions close or go on hiatus as the Omicron variant takes a toll on box office.

Full casting and creative team for for colored girls… will be announced at a later date.

The much anticipated production will mark the Broadway directorial debut of Brown, who will become the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years. Brown was Tony-nominated for her 2019 choreography of Tarell Alvin McCraney’ Choir Boy. She served as choreographer of the popular 2019 Off Broadway production of for colored girls… at The Public Theater.

Shange’s groundbreaking 1976 theater piece, which combined spoken word, dance and music, will return to Broadway for the first time in what is being billed as a reinvention by Brown.