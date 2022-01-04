‘Flying Over Sunset’ To End Broadway Run Three Weeks Early

Flying Over Sunset will end its limited engagement Broadway run three weeks earlier than planned, producer Lincoln Center Theater announced today. The musical, which imagines a meeting of the three real-life figures Aldous Huxley, Clare Boothe Luce and Cary Grant, will play its final performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 16.

The production, which began previews on Nov. 11 and opened Dec. 13, was originally scheduled to run through Feb. 6. The show recently canceled a number of performances due to the detection of Covid within the company.

When it closes, the production will have played 28 previews and 35 regular performances.

Flying Over Sunset, which received mixed-to-positive reviews (and made Deadline’s Top 10 year-end best list), features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance. The cast included Harry Hadden-Paton as Huxley, Carmen Cusack as Luce and Tony Yazbeck as Grant, along with Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop and Atticus Ware.

Set in the 1950s, the musical imagined a meeting of the three outspoken proponents of LSD, with the celebrities and a mutual friend sharing their life stories during an afternoon of tripping. Sets were by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by 59 Productions.