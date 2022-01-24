‘Fleabag’ Director Harry Bradbeer To Direct ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine’ For MGM And Hello Sunshine, Georgia Pritchett Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Bradbeer is set to direct MGM and Hello Sunshine’s feature film adaptation Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, which is based on Gail Honeyman’s No. 1 bestselling novel of the same name. Georgia Pritchett will adapt, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine. Emily Ferenbach will serve as an executive producer.

The novel tells the story of an out-of-the-ordinary heroine who goes from living a lonely life to realizing the only way to survive is to open your heart. The novel was published by the Penguin Random House imprint Pamela Dorman Books and was a Reese’s Book Club pick in June 2017. The book has since gone on to sell more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Bradbeer is a multi-award-winning British film and television director, best known for his work on Fleabag, for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series. He is also one of the key directors on the hit series Killing Eve. His additional television credits include Ramy, the fifth instalment of the Messiah series, BAFTA-nominated series This Life and Outlaws and The Cops. On the film side, he recently also directed Enola Holmes, the 2020 Netflix feature adaptation of The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. He is currently in post-production on the Enola Holmes sequel. Bradbeer is represented by UTA and United Agents in the UK.

Pritchett is a British, multi-award-winning comedy writer. She most recently showran The Shrink Next Door starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd for MRC/Apple. Currently, she is running a mini-room for an Apple and Gloria Sanchez series. She was formerly under an HBO overall deal, where she was a co-EP on Succession and a co-EP on Veep, a supervising producer on Avenue 5 and a consulting producer on Run. Pritchett is represented by UTA and Curtis Brown in the UK.