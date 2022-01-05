Filmmaker Peter Hedges Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated writer-director, playwright and novelist Peter Hedges has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Hedges most recently wrote and directed The Same Storm, a scripted feature that was shot entirely remotely, a glimpse into the lives of 24 characters persevering during the pandemic. Stars include Sandra Oh, Mary-Louise Parker, Noma Dumezweni, Moses Ingram, Alison Pill, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie Dewitt and Elaine May, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival.

Hedhees scored an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for co-writing 2002’s About a Boy with Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz.

In television, Hedges was most recently a Consulting Producer and Director on NBC’s Ordinary Joe.

His notable writing and directing credits include Ben Is Back, Dan in Real Life, Pieces of April and the Lasse Hallstrom-directed What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which Hedges adapted from his novel.

Hedges had been at CAA where he had been repped for years by Carin Sage. She continues to guide him as his manager at 3 Arts, and Hedges is lawyered by Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer.

